"This is not the end of the road". Trump denies he will stop supporting Ukraine if there is no deal on August 18

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump denied that he would stop helping Ukraine if during the meetings with a colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners will not reach an agreement.

The journalist asked whether this would mean the end of US support for Ukraine if the August 18 meeting did not result in an agreement.

Read also Zelenskiy and Trump are back in the White House. Three key points to understand

"I can never say that. This is never the end of the road. People are being killed, and we want to stop it. So I would not say that this is the end of the road. No, I think we have a good chance of doing it [ending the war]. It's been almost four years... last week a lot of people were killed... a lot of soldiers on both sides. I know the president [Zelenskyy], I know myself, and I believe that Vladimir Putin wants it to end," Trump said.