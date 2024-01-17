Trump claims he can "quickly" end the war; Zelensky responds: Think first, speak later

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Screenshot)

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he could "quickly end the war" by negotiating with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy responded, advising the former U.S. president to "think first, speak later."

After winning the first presidential caucuses in Iowa on January 16, Trump brought up Ukraine, stating that if he was to win the U.S. presidential election, he could "quickly end the war" as he "knows Putin and Zelenskyy very well."

While speaking in Davos, the Ukrainian president admitted that he hadn't seen the full video with Trump.

"I haven't seen this video, but I understand that there was some conference, and he said that if Putin doesn't stop, Trump will send more weapons to Ukraine. If Ukraine doesn't stop, he will take away some reserves," Zelenskyy stated.

The former U.S. leader also promised to provide more weapons to Ukraine if Putin doesn't stop and, conversely, take away reserves if Ukraine doesn't cease hostilities.

In response, Zelenskyy questioned Trump about the scenario where Ukraine refuses such an offer, opting not to cede its territory, and Trump discontinues aid. What would the former U.S. president do if Russia attacked any NATO country?

"He decided that if we don't freeze the conflict, if we allow Putin to enter Ukraine completely, then he will stop. This won't happen. Putin won't stop. So, I'll say as my father always said: 'Think first, speak later,'" he added.

Read also: Zelenskyy on delay of aid to Ukraine: It's a dangerous experiment, I wouldn't advise doing it