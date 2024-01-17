Zelenskyy on delay of aid to Ukraine: It's a dangerous experiment, I wouldn't advise doing it

The president stated that Ukraine continues to fight not only for itself but also for Europe. Therefore, in the absence of assistance, allies will be affected

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo via ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA)

The prolonged approval of military aid to Ukraine is a "dangerous experiment" that could worsen the situation not only for Ukrainians but also for Western countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Davos.

The moderator asked Zelenskyy if Ukraine could defend against Russian missile-drone attacks without U.S. assistance.

The president responded, "Honestly, I wouldn't advise any of us to experiment. Because it's a dangerous experiment to delay one kind of aid or another."

"The problem sometimes is that we call aid 'aid.' Unfortunately, not everyone realizes that it's not just Ukraine's security. It's the security of the European continent, and undoubtedly, it will have an impact on the security of all continents," added the head of state.

Zelenskyy explained that without Western assistance, the Ukrainian army would become weaker, facing shortages of artillery and anti-aircraft missiles. This would lead to Ukraine being unable to repel missile attacks.

"<...> A major crisis will occur. Right now, it's a war, but there will be a major crisis for all of Europe. Why? Because without U.S. assistance, European Union assistance, Ukraine will fight, Ukraine will be weaker, and it will be an opportunity for Russia to capture us," summarized the president.

