Zelenskyy: Ukraine can prove Russia will reconcile with the complete loss of its Black Sea Fleet

President highlighted Ukraine's success in air defense, control over the Black Sea, and urged partners to help achieve air superiority

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine can demonstrate that Russia will reconcile with the complete loss of its Black Sea Fleet. Many feared the consequences of Ukraine acquiring long-range weapons, but as a result, Russia is losing more and more, stated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Everyone thought Russia had missiles that couldn't be intercepted – Patriots intercept everything. Many were afraid of the consequences if Ukraine got long-range weapons, but in the end, Russia only loses more," said the president.

He also reminded that Ukraine heard statements that Russia would never allow the operation of a grain corridor without it, yet nearly 16 tons of cargo have already been transported through Ukrainian ports.

"And we can prove that Russia will reconcile with the complete loss of its Black Sea Fleet, which terrorized commercial ships," said Zelenskyy.

The head of state emphasized the need to gain air superiority for Ukraine, just as they achieved it in the Black Sea. Ukraine can do it, and partners know what is needed and in what quantities. Zelenskyy pointed out that this would allow "progress on the ground."

The president also recalled the destruction of the Russian long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 and at least severe damage to the air command post Il-22.

"Just two days ago, we proved that Ukraine can even hit very valuable Russian military aircraft that no one had shot down before," he concluded.

