During the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Additionally, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported on his meeting with Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the President of the United States.

Zelenskyy disclosed that the meeting with Blinken addressed further defense cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S., emphasizing the crucial importance of air defense and long-range capabilities for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Yermak stated that Sullivan is a great friend of Ukraine, who has become his "good friend" over time. "Throughout our years of work, we've developed a systematic and efficient mechanism of cooperation," Yermak explained.

According to the Head of the Office of the President, Sullivan has been continuously involved in the process since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, staying connected around the clock. Yermak highlighted the ongoing destruction of Russian armored vehicles in the fields, thanks to swiftly negotiated weaponry, with more to come.

Yermak noted that the discussions covered the frontline situation, Ukraine's defense needs, and efforts related to Ukraine's Peace Formula.

