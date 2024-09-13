Trudeau says Canada fully supports long-range strikes on Russia

Trudeau supported long-range strikes against Russia. However, as Zelenskyy emphasized, the issue of authorization depends solely on the US, UK, France, and Germany

Justin Trudeau (Photo by ERA)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau advocated for allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons, speaking to journalists on September 13, Reuters reported.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Trudeau stated that Canada fully supports Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to prevent and hinder Russia's further ability to destroy Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

He noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was trying to destabilize the international order deeply.

"That's why Canada and others are unequivocal that Ukraine must win this war against Russia," Trudeau said.

Read also: Bloomberg: Russia may attack NATO countries over long-range strike approval