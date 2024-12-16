Trump administration looking to end Russia-Ukraine war, not just pause it, Waltz says

Mike Waltz said that the future Trump administration wants to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, not merely pause it

The incoming administration of President Donald Trump is exploring ways to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, not just pause it, according to nominated national security advisor Mike Waltz in an interview with CBS News.

When asked if the Trump team plans to limit the use of American weapons or aid to Ukraine after taking office, Waltz recalled Trump's words in a Time interview: "A blank check is not a strategy."

"This just, kind of, forever war that we seem to be backing into," Waltz said.

Elaborating on his response, the future advisor to the elected American leader listed the questions the Trump team is trying to answer: "What does success look like in line with our interests? How do we end the war? Who's at the table? How do we drive, you know, all sides to the table, and what's the framework for an agreement? Those are things that we're thinking through with his fantastic team that he's assembling."

On December 12, Trump criticized the authorization for Ukraine to use long-range American missiles to strike Russian territory in an interview with Time. However, he promised not to abandon Ukraine.

On December 13, Trump's nominee for special envoy to Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, said he believes that the elected U.S. president can end the Russo-Ukrainian war within a few months.