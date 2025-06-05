Trump spoke with Xi Jinping for the first time since returning to the White House

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (Illustrative photo 2017: ROMAN PILIPEY / EPA)

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since taking office, Beijing's state-run Xinhua news agency reported . The US president later said the conversation focused on trade issues.

According to Chinese data, the conversation between Xi Jinping and Trump took place at the request of the US president.

Xinhua did not provide other details. The head of state has not yet commented on the call.

"I like Chinese President Xi Jinping, always have and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH AND EXTREMELY HARD TO DEAL WITH!!!" Trump wrote the day before, June 4, on his Truth Social network.

UPDATED: Trump called the call "very good," during which the politicians discussed "some of the intricacies" of the recently concluded trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

The conversation lasted about 1.5 hours and ended "very positively" for both sides, the US president noted.

The main theses of the policy:

→ the conversation was almost entirely focused on trade issues – Ukraine, Russia, and Iran were not discussed;

→ "There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products (In particular, we are talking about microelectronics. – Ed.)";

→ the respective US and Chinese teams will "meet shortly" on trade issues – Washington will be represented by Treasury and Commerce Secretaries Scott Bessant and Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamison Greer;

→ Xi Jinping invited Trump and First Lady Melania to visit China, and the head of state reciprocated: "As presidents of two great powers, we both look forward to this trip."

On June 2, China accused the US of "serious violation" of the trade truce and promised to take decisive measures to protect its interests.

On June 4, US lawmaker Graham, who is promoting a bill in the US Senate on additional sanctions against Russia, called on China to help Ukraine if it wants to avoid 500% tariffs.