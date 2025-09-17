Trump arrives in Britain for second historic visit

Trump and his wife travel to Britain (Photo: EPA/BONNIE CASH)

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrived in the UK late on September 16, his second state visit as president, which is being called historic. This was reported by Reuters and Sky News.

An honor guard of Royal Air Force personnel from the Royal Flag Squadron lined the gate at Stansted Airport, and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper greeted the guests from the United States.

It is expected that the UK and the US will sign investment agreements, which will restore their "special relationship." Also on September 17, Trump will meet with King Charles III at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

British Prime Minister's spokesman Keir Starmer called Trump's visit a "historic opportunity" that came "at a crucial time for global stability and security".

"The prime minister will discuss the challenges faced by both our countries, as well as the opportunities that arise as we enter a new era of our deep and unprecedented relationship," the spokesman told reporters.

However, not everyone greeted Trump warmly. As he was heading to the US ambassador's residence in London, protesters projected giant projections of the US president on Windsor Castle next to American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sex crimes.

According to the Thames Valley Police, four people were arrested on "suspicion of spreading harmful messages" afterwards.

Trump: We are now respected around the world!



The world: pic.twitter.com/P2KrmxTvyd - Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 16, 2025

Speaking to reporters during the flight, Trump noted that this is the first time someone has been honored to be invited to Britain twice.

"I have a very good relationship with the UK, and Charles, who is now King, as you know, is a friend of mine. This is the first time that someone has received this award twice. So it's a great honor... Everyone is looking forward to it. You're going to have the best pictures," Trump said .