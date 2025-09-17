Trump arrives in Britain for second historic visit
U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrived in the UK late on September 16, his second state visit as president, which is being called historic. This was reported by Reuters and Sky News.
An honor guard of Royal Air Force personnel from the Royal Flag Squadron lined the gate at Stansted Airport, and British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper greeted the guests from the United States.
It is expected that the UK and the US will sign investment agreements, which will restore their "special relationship." Also on September 17, Trump will meet with King Charles III at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
British Prime Minister's spokesman Keir Starmer called Trump's visit a "historic opportunity" that came "at a crucial time for global stability and security".
"The prime minister will discuss the challenges faced by both our countries, as well as the opportunities that arise as we enter a new era of our deep and unprecedented relationship," the spokesman told reporters.
However, not everyone greeted Trump warmly. As he was heading to the US ambassador's residence in London, protesters projected giant projections of the US president on Windsor Castle next to American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sex crimes.
According to the Thames Valley Police, four people were arrested on "suspicion of spreading harmful messages" afterwards.
Speaking to reporters during the flight, Trump noted that this is the first time someone has been honored to be invited to Britain twice.
"I have a very good relationship with the UK, and Charles, who is now King, as you know, is a friend of mine. This is the first time that someone has received this award twice. So it's a great honor... Everyone is looking forward to it. You're going to have the best pictures," Trump said .
- Trump's first visit to the UK as US President took place in July 2018. He met with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.
- On December 28, 2024, it was reported that Trump may become the first president in modern history to be received by the British royal family on two state visits.
- On February 27, 2025, it was reported that King Charles invited Trump to Britain. Prime Minister Starmer called the visit historic.
- Official records of the royal family dating back to 1954 show that no elected leader has ever paid two state visits to Britain. Only two monarchs have enjoyed this honor in 70 years.
