Trump aware he can't just push Ukraine into granting concessions to Russia – Bloomberg

Donald Trump (Photo by EPA)

Republican Donald Trump, who has already declared himself the winner of the U.S. presidential election, understands that he cannot simply push Ukraine into making concessions to Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing an anonymous senior official.

The report indicates that Trump has started a first round of phone calls with European leaders, even before his January inauguration. According to the official, one of these conversations included discussions about his approach to negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During the talks, Trump reportedly acknowledged that he can't "just push Ukraine into granting concessions to Putin without getting anything in return."

Meanwhile, EU representatives at a second round of meetings in Budapest continued to express concerns that Trump might end U.S. support for Ukraine, shifting the burden onto Europe. According to unnamed sources, the issue is less about funding and more about U.S. military resources.