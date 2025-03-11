Trump claims he brought Ukraine and Russia to negotiating table

The White House published a list of Donald Trump’s "wins," one of which concerns the war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump (Photo by HRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

The White House has released a list of 50 accomplishments by U.S. President Donald Trump during his first 50 days in office, referring to them as "wins for the American people." The Russia-Ukraine war is mentioned once.

"Today [March 10], President Donald J. Trump marks 50 days in office and he has already established himself as the most consequential President of our time. The winning never stops — and President Trump is just getting started," the administration's press office wrote.

The list includes Trump's actions and intentions in both domestic and foreign policy. Ukraine is mentioned in item 16 under the general heading "President Trump is pursuing world peace," which covers his involvement in resolving the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Gaza.

"President Trump has brought Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table through historic peace talks in Saudi Arabia in pursuit of peace," the White House statement reads.

Notably, on March 11, negotiations between Ukrainian and American delegations began in Saudi Arabia. The meeting aims to clarify Ukraine's position on a potential ceasefire. Russia is not participating.

Talks between the U.S. and Russia took place in Saudi Arabia on February 18. The American delegation viewed the meeting with Russian representatives as an initial contact to assess whether Moscow was open to negotiations on ending the war against Ukraine.



