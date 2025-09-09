Trump didn't like Israel's strike on Hamas in Qatar, but said it was a "worthy goal"

The US president said that the decision to attack was made by Netanyahu, not him

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump criticized the fact that Israel's strike on the Hamas group was carried out on the territory of the US ally Qatar, but noted that the purpose of the attack was "worthy." The American politician said this wrote in its social network Truth Social.

"This morning, the Trump Administration was notified by the United States Military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the Capital of Qatar. This was a decision made by prime minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me. Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals. However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal," the US president said.

Trump noted that after the report, he "immediately" instructed his special envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qatari side of the upcoming strike: "Which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack."

The US President said that he considers Qatar "a strong ally and friend of the US" and added that he was sorry about the site of the Israeli attack.

"I want ALL of the [Israeli] and bodies of the dead, released, and this War to END, NOW!" the politician emphasized.

He said that he had a conversation with Israeli PM Netanyahu after the attack, and he said that he "wants to make peace."

In addition, Trump spoke with Qatar's emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and PM sheikh Mohammed and "thanked them for their support and friendship to our country."

"I assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil," the American president said.

He also instructed the secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalize the agreement on defense cooperation between the US and Qatar.

Among other things, Trump said: "I believe this unfortunate incident [with the Israeli strike] could serve as an opportunity for PEACE."