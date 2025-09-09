Israel strikes at Hamas leadership in Qatar

Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's attack and called it "a blatant violation of all international laws and norms"

On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 9, Israel struck at the leadership of the Hamas group in the Qatari capital of Doha. This was reported by Reuters.

The TV channel Al Jazeera, citing a Hamas source, reported that the target of the attack was the group's negotiators on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) press service said that it had "precisely targeted the top leadership of Hamas." The military did not specify where exactly it struck.

The statement said that for many years, these Hamas members have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the October 7 attack, and have organized and directed the war against Israel.

"Measures were taken prior to the strike to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and additional intelligence," the Israeli military added.

"Qatar strongly condemns Israel's cowardly attack against residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal attack is a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security of Qataris and Qatari residents," Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on social media X.

According to Al Arabia, the strike killed Hamas's chief negotiator Khalil al-Haya.

