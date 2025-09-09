Israeli military calls on all residents to leave Gaza City

Palestinians are ordered to go to the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip via the coastal road

Israeli army (Photo: EPA)

The Israeli Defense Forces have said that Palestinian civilians in all areas of Gaza City should immediately evacuate ahead of a major ground operation against Hamas in the area. About reported colonel Avihai Adrai, IDF spokesman.

"The Israeli Defense Forces are determined to defeat Hamas and will operate in the Gaza City area with great force, as well as throughout the Gaza Strip," the military wrote.

The Palestinians were ordered to go to the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip via the coastal road.

The message also provides a phone number where Palestinians can "report Hamas roadblocks or attempts by its members to obstruct the evacuation."

The Times of Israel notesthe warning is the first large-scale evacuation order for the entire city of Gaza.