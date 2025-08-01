Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics because he didn't like her report

The US President stated that the director "manipulated the figures for political purposes"

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump ordered the dismissal of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erica McEntarfer, a few hours after she published the monthly employment report for the country. This was announced by the American leader. stated / declared / said on Truth Social.

Trump accused McEnteerfer of political bias.

"I have instructed my team to immediately dismiss this political appointee." BidenShe will be replaced by someone much more competent and qualified. Such important figures must be fair and accurate, and they cannot be manipulated for political purposes," he said.

He wrote that the head of the statistical bureau allegedly falsified data on employment growth in the country before the presidential election to increase the chances of the Democratic Party candidate. Kamala Harris for victory.

This morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report showing that only 73,000 jobs were created in the U.S. in July, significantly below expectations. The report also indicated that May and June data were revised, showing over 200,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported.

McEnteerfer has held her position since January 2024. She was appointed by the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support.