Trump holding phone call with Zelenskyy – White House

This comes a day after the U.S. president spoke with dictator Putin

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/Al Drago)

U.S. President Donald Trump is holding a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino announced.

"Happening Now—President Trump is in the Oval Office on a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," the statement reads.

This follows Trump's March 18 call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which lasted over an hour and a half.

Putin agreed not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure for 30 days and reportedly issued the corresponding order to his military. He also announced a prisoner exchange on March 19 in a 175-for-175 format, which indeed took place.

On March 19, 2025, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced a new round of negotiations in Saudi Arabia on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. The talks are set for March 23.

That same day, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would send military officials, energy experts, and specialists in port and civil infrastructure to the upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia, where a temporary cease-fire will be discussed.