Trump holding phone call with Zelenskyy – White House
U.S. President Donald Trump is holding a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino announced.
"Happening Now—President Trump is in the Oval Office on a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," the statement reads.
This follows Trump's March 18 call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which lasted over an hour and a half.
Putin agreed not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure for 30 days and reportedly issued the corresponding order to his military. He also announced a prisoner exchange on March 19 in a 175-for-175 format, which indeed took place.
- On March 19, 2025, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced a new round of negotiations in Saudi Arabia on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. The talks are set for March 23.
- That same day, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would send military officials, energy experts, and specialists in port and civil infrastructure to the upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia, where a temporary cease-fire will be discussed.