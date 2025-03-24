Trump increasingly angered by incessant mutual attacks by Ukraine and Russia – The Telegraph

According to unnamed sources, the situation at the White House remains calm

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

President Donald Trump is willing to wait for a "right deal" to secure a mini truce between Ukraine and Russia, unnamed sources close to the American leader told The Telegraph on Sunday evening.

However, some indicated that the ongoing barrage of missile and drone strikes—targeting both nations—is testing his patience.

"He will get frustrated if they [Ukraine and Russia] keep bombing infrastructure, infrastructure and energy," one person close to the administration said.

Despite the tension, Trump’s inner circle maintains that the White House remains calm, urging observers to "trust the process."

Russia attacked Ukraine with 179 drones of various types overnight into March 22, with air defenses downing 100, though damage was reported across multiple regions.

In a fresh wave of attacks overnight into March 24, Russian drones struck Kyiv Oblast and Zaporizhzhia, wounding a man.