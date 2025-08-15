Trump launches fundraising campaign during talks with Putin

The head of the States calls on fans to donate $10

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump began collecting money for political activities from his supporters during negotiations with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, transmits sky News TV channel.

According to media reports, the US leader's team sent emails to his fans asking for donations.

The text of the letter leads: "I'm meeting with Putin in Alaska! It's a little chilly. THIS MEETING IS VERY HIGH STAKES for the world. The Democrats would love nothing more than for ME TO FAIL. No one in the world knows how to make deals like me! TONIGHT at midnight my VERY CRITICAL Fundraising Deadline hits, and the Radical Left is watching our numbers this night of all nights to see if we miss..."

Against this backdrop, the US president launched the TRUMP BLITZ campaign, in which "every patriot" is urged to donate $10.

According to media reports, Trump's fans also gathered near the venue of the talks in Anchorage.