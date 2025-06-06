Trump names date for US-China meeting on tariffs
Donald Trump (Photo: Ken Cedeno/EPA)

US-China trade talks will take place in London on June 9. US President Donald Trump announced this on his Truth Social network.

The United States will be represented in the British capital by Treasury and Commerce Ministers Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, as well as Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Read also
Political Poker. How the US is Losing in Preparations for War with China, and Putin is Taking Advantage

Trump has positive expectations: "The meeting should go very well."

Read also
Trump and Xi are waging a $500 billion war of attrition
ChinaDonald TrumptariffsScott Bessent