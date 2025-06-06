Trump names date for US-China meeting on tariffs

The Head of State has positive expectations

Donald Trump (Photo: Ken Cedeno/EPA)

US-China trade talks will take place in London on June 9. US President Donald Trump announced this on his Truth Social network.

The United States will be represented in the British capital by Treasury and Commerce Ministers Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, as well as Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Trump has positive expectations: "The meeting should go very well."