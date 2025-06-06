Trump names date for US-China meeting on tariffs
US-China trade talks will take place in London on June 9. US President Donald Trump announced this on his Truth Social network.
The United States will be represented in the British capital by Treasury and Commerce Ministers Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, as well as Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Trump has positive expectations: "The meeting should go very well."
- The last trade talks between Washington and Beijing took place on May 12 in Geneva, Switzerland: the US and China agreed to reduce tariffs by 115% for 90 days.
- However, on June 2, China accused the US of "serious violation" of the trade truce and promised to take decisive measures to protect its interests.
- On June 5, Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since returning to the White House: the politicians discussed "some of the intricacies" of the recently concluded trade agreement and agreed on delegation negotiations.