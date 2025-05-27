"He's playing with fire." Trump threatened Putin and spoke of "very bad things" for Russia

According to the US President, Putin is playing with fire

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

, U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media that if it weren't for him, "very bad things would have happened to Russia a long time ago." But dictator Vladimir Putin, does not understand this, he said .

Trump says Putin is "playing with fire," but gives no further details.

"Vladimir Putin doesn't realize that if it weren't for me, a lot of very bad things would have happened to Russia, and I mean VERY bad things. He's playing with fire!" the US president wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, the WSJ reported that Trump may impose sanctions on Russia as early as this week. It is noted that he is increasingly frustrated with the Russian dictator's constant attacks on Ukraine and the slow pace of peace talks.