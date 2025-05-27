"He's playing with fire." Trump threatened Putin and spoke of "very bad things" for Russia
, U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media that if it weren't for him, "very bad things would have happened to Russia a long time ago." But dictator Vladimir Putin, does not understand this, he said .
Trump says Putin is "playing with fire," but gives no further details.
"Vladimir Putin doesn't realize that if it weren't for me, a lot of very bad things would have happened to Russia, and I mean VERY bad things. He's playing with fire!" the US president wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier, the WSJ reported that Trump may impose sanctions on Russia as early as this week. It is noted that he is increasingly frustrated with the Russian dictator's constant attacks on Ukraine and the slow pace of peace talks.
- on May 26, French President Macron said that Trump realizes that Putin lied to him, when he said he was ready for peace.
- The same day, Trump said that he was surprised by Russia's attacks and that Putin had "completely lost his mind".