Trump reacts to the murder of a Ukrainian refugee in the United States

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump responded to the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22. The US leader expressed his condolences to the woman's family and later used the tragedy against his political opponents in the Democratic Party.

During a speech to the White House Commission on Religious Freedom at the Museum of the Bible, Trump spoke out against illegal migrants, calling them "evil people," and later mentioned the murder of Zarutska.

"We are all religious people, but there are evil people, and we have to stand up to that. I'm just sending my love and hope to the family of the young woman who was stabbed to death this morning or last night in Charlotte by a crazy, psychotic man who just got up and started, it's all on tape, it's not very pleasant to watch because it's horrible, but he just brutally stabbed [her] to death... So, there are evil people. We have to be able to deal with it. If we don't, we won't have a country," Trump said.

The police report does not mention that the suspect was a migrant, and the media did not report this either.

Subsequently, Trump published posted on his social media platform Truth Social about the tragedy: "I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic. The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES."

The US president said that such people should be locked up in prisons.

Iryna Zarutska and Decarlos Brown (Collage: Donald J. Trump / Truth Social)

At the same time, the politician said that the blood of the murdered woman is now also "on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail" and that allegedly only Republicans, to whom he belongs, can ensure law and order. He also called for voting for Republican Michael Whatley, who is running for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina.

The murder in Charlotte took place on August 22, the next day police said that the suspect is 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

The man will be arrested after his release from hospital. He is accused of first-degree murder.

The New York Post tabloid, citing obtained court documents writes that since 2011, Brown had been arrested several times for felony theft, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and making threats.

The murdered Ukrainian refugee was 23 years old. In raising funds for the victim's family on the GoFundMe platform indicated that the woman "recently came to America, fleeing the war and dreaming of a new life."