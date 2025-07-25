Trump said that Hamas didn't want a ceasefire and would now be "hunted"

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X account of the Prime Minister of Israel)

The President of the United States Donald Trump He stated that Hamas did not want to conclude a ceasefire agreement with Israel and that the group's leaders would now be prosecuted. He expressed this opinion to reporters aboard Marine One before his visit to Scotland, reports... Associated Press and Reuters.

"Hamas really didn't want to make a deal. I think they want to die. And that's very bad. It got to the point where we had to end the work," Trump responded to a question about why no agreements were reached in Qatar on Thursday.

He added that, in his opinion, Hamas members would now be "hunted".

Trump now considers a peaceful deal regarding the Israeli hostages unlikely, because, in his opinion, the group has "no leverage" left for negotiations.

Israel and the United States withdrew their delegations from the ceasefire talks in Qatar on Thursday, July 24, a few hours after Hamas submitted its response to the truce proposal.

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is considering "alternative" options to achieve its goals – the return of hostages and ending Hamas's rule in Gaza.