Trump says he doesn't think Zelenskyy 'very important to be at meetings'

The US president also calls the treasury secretary's visit to Ukraine a "waste of time"

Donald Trump (Photo by EPA)

In an interview on Fox Radio, Trump said he "doesn't think he's [Zelenskyy] very important to be at meetings," Sky News reported.

According to Trump, the Ukrainian president "makes it very hard to make deals," which is why he was not invited to the meeting. He was likely referring to talks between Russian and US representatives in Saudi Arabia.

"I've been watching for years, and I've been watching him negotiate with no cards. He has no cards. And you get sick of it. You just get sick of it. And I've had it," Trump said.

The US president also reiterated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is ready to make a peace deal.

"He doesn't have to make a deal. Because if he wanted, he would get the whole country," Trump said.

Additionally, Trump called US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's trip to Kyiv to discuss a mineral resources agreement a "waste of time."

"Frankly, I wish he didn't go there, waste all of his time like that," he said.