Washington has less to worry about the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and more about domestic political issues, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his own social network Truth Social.

"We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country – So that we don't end up like Europe!" the post said.

Also, at the end of January, the American newspaper The Washington Post wrote that officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) received instructions from the Donald Trump administration to significantly increase the number of arrests of illegal migrants – from several hundred per day to at least 1,200–1,500 individuals.

On February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House for negotiations with U.S. President Trump. However, a dispute occurred during a meeting in the Oval Office between Zelenskyy and Trump. Later, it became known that Zelenskyy left the White House early.

On March 1, Trump accused Zelenskyy of supposedly wanting only to fight and not seeking to sign a peace treaty.