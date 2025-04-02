Trump special envoy believes 'we're on the precipice' of getting to a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Keith Kellogg and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine and Russia are "on the precipice" of a complete ceasefire for 30 days, according to U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Fox Business reported.

According to Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump is "frustrated" with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, Kellogg said Washington is working toward a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire and expressed confidence that it would be difficult to restart the war afterward.

In his view, it is now essential to draft agreements outlining the positions of Ukraine and Russia. Kellogg added that Trump is very focused on this issue and has contacts with both Zelenskyy and Putin.

"I really believe we are on the precipice of getting to a ceasefire, but both sides will have to come to some type of accommodation. Neither side is going to get everything they want. There will have to be marginalization there to get to a solution. But President Trump can do it," Kellogg stated.