Trump suggests that Xi Jinping will help end the war against Ukraine
President of the United States Donald Trump believes that China's leader Xi Jinping would like Russia's war against Ukraine to end and he is going to cooperate with Washington in this direction. The US President said this during communication with journalists at the White House.
Trump noted that the United States is making every effort to "resolve the situation between Russia and Ukraine."
He hopes that the war will be ended, and that Xi Jinping will be involved in this process.
"President Xi and I have talked about it, and I believe he would really like to see that happen. And I think he's going to work with us to make that happen," Trump said.
- on September 18, Trump said that China could probably force Russia to end its war against Ukraine if European countries resorted to economic restrictions against Beijing.
- september 19, Trump had a telephone conversation with Xi Jinping. During the call, they agreed to meet at the APEC forum in South Korea on October 31-November 1, 2025.
