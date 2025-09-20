Trump suggests that Xi Jinping will help end the war against Ukraine

The US President believes that the Chinese leader will work with the US to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in China (Illustrative photo 2017: ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump believes that China's leader Xi Jinping would like Russia's war against Ukraine to end and he is going to cooperate with Washington in this direction. The US President said this during communication with journalists at the White House.

Trump noted that the United States is making every effort to "resolve the situation between Russia and Ukraine."

He hopes that the war will be ended, and that Xi Jinping will be involved in this process.

"President Xi and I have talked about it, and I believe he would really like to see that happen. And I think he's going to work with us to make that happen," Trump said.