Trump threatens Zelenskyy if Ukraine backs out of minerals deal

According to the US President, Zelenskyy is already allegedly "trying to back out" to sign the agreement on rare earth metals

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of "big, big problems" if he ditches a rare earth minerals deal, Reuters quoted him telling journalists aboard Air Force One.

"He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does that he’s got some problems, big, big problems," Trump said.

He also took a swipe at Zelenskyy’s NATO ambitions, asserting, "He wants to be a member of NATO, but he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that."

The deal, first pitched by the U.S. on February 12 hit snags when Zelenskyy rejected it days later for lacking security guarantees.

On February 28, ahead of Zelenskyy’s Washington visit, a revised version was agreed upon—only for a fiery clash with Trump and Vice President JD Vance to derail its signing.

Zelenskyy signaled readiness to sign by March 4 and again during Saudi Arabia talks on March 11, but the U.S. insisted on further Washington consultations.