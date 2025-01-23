Trump: US efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace 'hopefully underway'

The US president also reiterated his desire to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Photo by ERA)

US President Donald Trump stated that his team will work on a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia to end the full-scale war. He made the remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, CNN reports.

Trump noted that the United States recently brokered a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip and now aims to achieve a similar outcome in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Our efforts to secure a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are now hopefully underway," he said.

He called the full-scale war in Ukraine an "absolute killing field" and stressed the critical need for a peace deal, saying that "millions of soldiers are being killed." Trump added he believes Ukraine "is ready to make a deal."

The US president also reiterated his desire to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as he had previously announced.

"I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended. And that's not from the standpoint of economy or anything else. It's from the standpoint of millions of lives are being wasted," he said.