Trump does not rule out new sanctions against Russia, weapons for Kyiv if Putin refuses to negotiate

The American leader called the strengthening of restrictions against Russia "likely"

Donald Trump (Photo: ARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, as stated during a briefing on Tuesday.

Trump did not provide specifics about the potential additional pressure on Russia but responded to a relevant question by saying it is "likely."

The U.S. leader also mentioned that his administration is considering sending weapons to Ukraine, adding that the European Union should do more to support Ukraine.

According to Trump, over the three years of full-scale war, Russia has lost 1 million soldiers, while Ukraine has lost 700,000. Trump assured Zelenskyy that he would do everything possible to end the war in 2025.