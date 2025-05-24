Trump: US is learning new forms of war from the examples of Ukraine and Russia

The US President noted that the nature of war is changing rapidly

Donald Trump (Photo: SARAH YENESEL / EPA)

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States is learning new forms of warfare using the example of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The American politician said this during a speech at the US Military Academy.

Trump noted that the nature of war is changing rapidly.

"Unfortunately, we're getting to see it with Russia and Ukraine, and we're studying it, and it's a very terrible thing to study, but we're seeing the different forms of warfare. We're seeing the drones that are coming down at angles and with speed and with precision (Probably he means FPV drones. – Ed.)," the US president said.

According to the politician, Americans "have never seen anything like it" and are learning from this experience.

