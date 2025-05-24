Trump: US is learning new forms of war from the examples of Ukraine and Russia
US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States is learning new forms of warfare using the example of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The American politician said this during a speech at the US Military Academy.
Trump noted that the nature of war is changing rapidly.
"Unfortunately, we're getting to see it with Russia and Ukraine, and we're studying it, and it's a very terrible thing to study, but we're seeing the different forms of warfare. We're seeing the drones that are coming down at angles and with speed and with precision (Probably he means FPV drones. – Ed.)," the US president said.
According to the politician, Americans "have never seen anything like it" and are learning from this experience.
- In April 2023, the then-Deputy Secretary of the Pentagon stated that the US Department of Defense was "learning the lessons" of Russia's war against Ukraine regarding the supply of weapons, technology, and diplomacy, considering a possible escalation of the geopolitical conflict with China.
- In May 2025, retired US Army Lieutenant General Douglas Lute told LIGA.net that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had destroyed the Russian army and Russia's reputation as a first-class military force.