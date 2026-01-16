Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. But there is a nuance
President of the United States Donald Trump received the Nobel Peace Prize medal. It was presented by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado during the meeting, reported Reuters.
However, she did not say whether the President of the United States accepted the award. Machado did not provide any other details about the circumstances.
Previously, Machado stated about his desire to "share" his Nobel Peace Prize with Trump. However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that this could not be done.
"Once the Nobel Peace Prize is announced (- Ed.), it cannot be canceled, divided or transferred to other persons. The decision is final and remains in force forever," reads the explanation of the committee that awards the peace prize.
- Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in resolving eight conflicts in the world. At the same time, on the eve of the announcement of the 2025 prize results, he said that he ended wars not for a Nobel Prize but to save lives.
- on October 10, 2025, it became known that the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 received Machado "for his tireless work in promoting the democratic rights of the people of Venezuela".
