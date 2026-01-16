Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. But there is a nuance

The US President received the Nobel Peace Prize medal from Machado during their meeting

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/BONNIE CASH)

President of the United States Donald Trump received the Nobel Peace Prize medal. It was presented by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado during the meeting, reported Reuters.

However, she did not say whether the President of the United States accepted the award. Machado did not provide any other details about the circumstances.

Read also Nobel Peace Prize in an era of peacekeeping impotence

Previously, Machado stated about his desire to "share" his Nobel Peace Prize with Trump. However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that this could not be done.

"Once the Nobel Peace Prize is announced (- Ed.), it cannot be canceled, divided or transferred to other persons. The decision is final and remains in force forever," reads the explanation of the committee that awards the peace prize.