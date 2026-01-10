The Nobel Prize winner wants to "share" the award with Trump. This is impossible to do

Machado wants to share the peace prize with the US president, but the decision to award the prize is final

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has announced her desire to "share" her Nobel Peace Prize with the US president Donald Trump. However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that this can not be done.

"Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time," reads the explanation of the committee that awards the peace prize.

Earlier, on January 6, Venezuelan opposition leader said that she wants to "share" the award with Trump. This happened after America conducted a military operation in Venezuela on January 3 and arrested the country's dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

In October 2025, after receiving the award, Machado dedicated it to her people and to the president of the US. The latter has repeatedly stated that he wants to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Already on January 8, Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he plans to meet with Machado next week.

The US president said he was aware of her intention to "share" the prize and that it would be a "great honor."