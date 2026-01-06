Venezuelan opposition leader wants to share Nobel Peace Prize with Trump

Maria Corino Machado (Photo: Heiko Junge/EPA)

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, wants to "share" the award with the US president Donald Trump. She said this in an interview with Fox News.

The oppositionist said that she immediately dedicated the award to Trump because at the time she believed that he deserved it. Machado recalled the January 3 U.S. operation that captured Venezuela's dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Read also Nobel Peace Prize in an era of peacekeeping impotence

"I think he [Trump] has proven to the world who he is. january 3 will go down in history as the day when justice triumphed over tyranny," she added.

Machado said she spoke with Trump on October 10, the same day the award was announced, but not afterward. She thanked him for the overthrow of the "narco-terrorist" Maduro regime in Venezuela and emphasized that 30 million Venezuelans were closer to freedom.

When asked if Machado was ready to hand over the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, she replied: "Of course, I would love to have the opportunity to tell him personally that we believe – the Venezuelan people, because it is the prize of the Venezuelan people – that we would like to give it to him and share it with him."

She called the US operation historic and emphasized that a free Venezuela could become a security ally of the United States. Secondly, according to the Nobel laureate, Venezuela can be turned into an energy hub, ensure the rule of law, and guarantee the security of foreign investment. And third, millions of Venezuelans who were forced to flee the country will return home.