Not receiving the Nobel, Trump thanks Putin and reposts the winner

The Russian dictator spoke positively about the work of the US president, and Machado dedicated the Nobel Prize to the Venezuelan people and Trump

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during the summit in Alaska on August 15 (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump, after he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize, thanked the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his complimentary words. He also released a statement by the laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who dedicated the award to her people and the leader of the United States. Trump published the relevant posts on his social network Truth Social.

"Thank you to president Putin!" wrote the US leader, distributing a video with the Russian dictator.

Read also Nobel Peace Prize in an era of peacekeeping impotence

On the recording, Putin said he did not know whether Trump was worthy of the award, but added that he was "doing a lot" to resolve complex crises that have lasted for years and decades.

The dictator also said that Trump "sincerely wants" to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Something was successful, something was not. Perhaps we will be able to do a lot more based on agreements and discussions in Anchorage. But he [Trump] is definitely trying, definitely working on these issues of achieving peace and resolving complex international situations," Putin said.

At the same time, the head of the United States spread a post by the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Machado.

"This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is an incentive to complete our task: to win freedom. We are on the verge of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the people of Latin America and the democratic countries of the world as our main allies in achieving freedom and democracy," wrote a politician.

She said she was dedicating the award to the suffering people of her country and to Trump for "his strong support of our business."