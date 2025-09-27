NBC News: US may attack drug cartels in Venezuela in coming weeks

Washington considers drone strikes against members and leadership of drug trafficking groups in Venezuela, as well as attacks on laboratories

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: Miguel Gutierrez/EPA)

The U.S. military is developing options for action against drug traffickers in Venezuela, and strikes within the country's borders could begin in a few weeks. This was reported by the TV channel NBC News with reference to four unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

The strike in Venezuela will be another escalation of the US Presidential Administration's military campaign Donald Trump against alleged drug traffickers and its stance on the Venezuelan government.

In recent weeks, the U.S. military has struck at least three vessels from Venezuela that were allegedly carrying drug traffickers and drugs that could have threatened Americans, Trump said. The administration has not provided evidence that drugs were on all of these vessels. But an official in the Dominican Republic, along with a representative of the US Embassy in that country, said on Sunday that drugs were found in the water after one of the strikes.

Strikes in Venezuela could come in the next few weeks, but Trump has not yet approved anything, four people said.

Two of them and another official familiar with the discussions said the recent military escalation is partly the result of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, who the White House believes is not doing enough to stem the flow of illegal drugs out of his country. The plans under discussion are largely focused on drone strikes against members and leadership of drug trafficking groups, as well as attacks on drug laboratories, according to the sources.

Some U.S. officials are disappointed that the military escalation appears not to have weakened Maduro's hold on power or provoked any significant backlash, one person said. The White House has encountered more resistance to the drug boat strikes than it expected, prompting the administration to carefully consider the next steps.

This includes negotiations between the United States and Venezuela through Middle Eastern leaders who act as intermediaries, as NBC News has learned. According to a senior administration official, Maduro has discussed with these mediators the concessions he is willing to make to stay in power. The senior administration official did not specify which countries were acting as mediators, except to say that they were allies.

"Trump is prepared to use all elements of American power to stop the flow of drugs into our country and bring those responsible to justice," a senior administration official commented.

Earlier, Maduro denied any involvement in drug trafficking and repeatedly stated that the United States was trying to remove him from power.

On January 19, 2025, Axios wrote that the Trump administration wants Maduro to step down as Venezuela's.

In August, the US increased the reward for information, for information leading to Maduro's arrest, from $25 million to $50 million.

On August 29, Axios wrote that the US, under the guise of fighting drug trafficking in Venezuela, may try to overthrow the Maduro regime.