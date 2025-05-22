Trump's ex-advisor names those in his team who support Ukraine: Rubio first and foremost

However, Bolton does not know whether they are trying to change Trump's position on some issues

John Bolton (Photo: EPA-/RITCHIE B. TONGO)

Of all the high-ranking officials in the administration of Donald Trump Secretary of State Marco Rubio is one of the first people with whom Ukraine can work and communicate its interests. This opinion was voiced in an interview with LIGA.net by former National Security Advisor to President Trump in 2018-2019 John Bolton.

He also said that Trump's former national security adviser Michael Volz would try to help Ukraine.

"But the real question is whether Rubio or any of the others are really trying to influence Trump, or whether they're just listening to what he says and saying: 'Yes, sir'. It's very hard to tell from the outside. It looks like the latter is happening," Bolton said .

He emphasized that we should not forget that Ukraine has "a lot of friends" in Congress. Many of them are "ardent supporters," and many Republicans are simply intimidated by Trump.

"There are many supporters, Republicans and Democrats. And their efforts to persuade Trump not to abandon the steps that have been taken since the invasion, I think, are very important," the former adviser said .

He emphasized that it is worth looking for others in the administration who are open to discussions on helping Ukraine. According to Bolton, this could also include CIA Director John Radcliffe.

"I think it's worth considering. But of all of them at this point, I think Rubio is the most likely," the former Trump adviser summarized.