Trump's official confirmed that missiles against "Shaheeds" were taken from Ukraine: To protect his own military

The United States is using all available means to protect its citizens in the Middle East and around the world, the head of the Pentagon said.

Pete Hegset (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

The United States has indeed taken anti-drone missiles intended for Ukraine and redirected them to protect its own military in the Middle East, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an interview with Fox News.

The journalist asked the official whether the US had the means to protect its military in the region in a similar way to how the Israelis are protected by the Iron Dome air defense system.

"This is our job. This is our main focus. I was actually on Capitol Hill all week [in Congress] for hearings. And one of the questions was, 'Have you moved some of your counter-UAV systems from Ukraine to the Middle East?' And I said, 'Yes, we have,'" Hegseth said.

The minister added that the US is using all available means to protect its citizens in the Middle East and around the world, as the defense situation has changed today.

"Small systems like these [drones] can pose a big threat. We are as prepared as we can be," the official concluded.