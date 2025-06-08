Zelenskyy: The States did not transfer 20,000 missiles against "Shaheds" to Ukraine, which were negotiated under Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Under the previous US administration, Washington and Kyiv agreed to transfer 20,000 missiles against Russian "shaheeds", but the current American government has transferred these weapons to the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with ABC News.

The Head of State reported that during the Joe Biden administration, Ukraine and then-US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin agreed on a project to transfer 20,000 missiles to Ukraine to combat Shahed drones.

Read also
War without the US. How Europe and Ukraine can create a Strategic Force to Deter Russia

"It was inexpensive, but it's a special technology. That's why we were counting on these 20,000 missiles. This morning (the interview announcement appeared on June 7. – Ed.) my defense minister told me that the US had transferred them to the Middle East," Zelenskyy noted.

Earlier, on June 4, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States had diverted key anti-drone technology intended for Ukraine to the American military.

According to media reports, last week the Pentagon "quietly informed" Congress that special detonators for anti-drone missiles are now being allocated to US Air Force units in the Middle East.

Read also
Domestic Patriot. Could the Kilchen SAM system protect Ukrainian skies?
Read also
War without the US. How the paradigm of confrontation has changed and why Europe needs Ukraine
military aidVolodymyr ZelenskyyLloyd AustinUAVJoe BidenShahed