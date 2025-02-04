Trump's trade nominee hints at reversing Biden's gun export limits

According to the forecast, the United States could lose about $40 million per year from this ban

The Trump administration is considering a review of gun export restrictions implemented by President Joe Biden, according to Reuters.

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Secretary of Commerce, stated that the department would review this policy and take appropriate action.

He was responding to a question from Senator Eric Schmitt, who noted that the restrictions cost U.S. exporters "hundreds of millions of dollars each year." Industry estimates suggest that losses from sales could amount to $238 million annually in 2023.

The Biden administration's decision to restrict gun exports to non-state actors in 36 countries was upheld in 2024, following a suspension of firearm shipments the previous year. The Department of Commerce justified the restrictions due to high risks of firearm diversion in these countries.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce's forecast at the time, the restrictions could have led to a 7% reduction in average annual exports, or $40 million.

At the time, then-Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo stated that the restrictions applied to exports to narcotics traffickers, criminal organizations, gangs, and other individuals.

"The days of exporting military-style weapons to civilians in unstable countries are over," she said.

The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to vote on Lutnick's nomination on Wednesday.

On January 21, President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day suspension of all foreign aid to assess its alignment with U.S. values and interests.

On February 3, Reuters reported that the U.S. had resumed arms supplies to Ukraine after a brief pause.