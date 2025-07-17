Tula region and Voronezh attacked by drones – video of attacks

Russia is once again under attack from long-range drones. It was heard in different regions. Drones were also flying towards Moscow

On the night of July 17, Russia was attacked by drones, in particular, Voronezh and the Tula region were attacked. This was reported by local authorities and Russian propagandists.

Explosions were heard in Novomoskovsk, Tula region. According to the propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA, on the night of July 11, four defense enterprises in the region were attacked at once.

Fire starts in Shchekino, Tula region, after UAV attack, locals report.

As of the morning of July 17, around 06:00, the threat of UAV strikes in the region still remained, warned Governor Dmytro Miliaev.

Governor of Voronezh Region Alexander Gusev reports that at least five UAVs were allegedly shot down over the region.

Local media reported that a drone flew into a high-rise building in Voronezh, hitting the 16th and 17th floors.

The governor confirmed that the debris had fallen on a multi-storey building in the left-bank part of Voronezh. Three minors were injured. At least four apartments were damaged.

Residents of one of the buildings left their apartments.

In the morning, the governor warned about the work of explosive experts, as "debris" continued to be found in different parts of Voronezh.

There was also an attack on Moscow at night. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that three drones were allegedly shot down flying toward the Russian capital.