Residents of the Russian city of Belgorod are complaining about a drone attack. Explosions were heard in the city – video

According to the governor of the Belgorod region, the city was attacked by drones.

Russian Belgorod (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

On the night of July 16, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod as a result of a drone attack. This was reported by Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Gladkov wrote around 20:30 about the danger of drone attacks throughout the region.

He later reported that one man had allegedly died as a result of the strike, and six other people had been injured.

Also, according to statements by a Russian official, six private houses were damaged.

The pro-Russian Telegram channel Astra, citing local residents, reports that an explosion was heard in Belgorod, followed by the appearance of black smoke.

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels are also posting videos of explosions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has already reported that air defenses allegedly destroyed 40 drones in three hours over three regions of Russia, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Among them, 29 drones were over the Belgorod region, nine over the Bryansk region, and two over the Lipetsk region.