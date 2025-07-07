General Staff confirms destruction of munitions plant near Moscow

The enterprise destroyed by the Defense Forces produces thermobaric warheads for the Shahed

Moscow region (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the occupiers' defense enterprise in the Moscow region on Monday night.

As part of the efforts to reduce Russia's explosives and ammunition production capabilities, on the night of July 7, the UAF unmanned systems forces, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, struck the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant in the Moscow region.

The General Staff stated that the company produces pyrotechnics and ammunition, including thermobaric warheads for Shahed UAVs.

A series of explosions in the area of the city of Krasnozavodsk and the movement of fire trucks in neighboring settlements were recorded.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

Russian propagandists wrote about explosions in the Moscow region on the night of July 7. At least seven explosions were reported in Krasnozavodsk. Locals wrote that the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant was probably hit.

On the night of July 3, the Defense Forces hit the Energia plant in Lipetsk region. As a result of the hit, production was halted.

On July 7, GUR drones attacked Ilya refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.