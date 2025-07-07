Explosions in the Moscow region: Russians complain about a drone attack on a chemical plant – video
On July 7, drones attacked Russia. In particular, explosions were heard in Krasnozavodsk, Moscow Oblast. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels citing local residents.
According to the Telegram channel Astra, residents reported hearing at least seven explosions in Krasnozasvorsk.
The target was likely the local enterprise, PJSC "Krasnozavodsky Chemical Plant", which specializes in the production of industrial and military chemicals.
According to the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel "Exilenova+", the plant is included in the state list of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex and supplies the Russian Ministry of Defense with various types of ammunition.
The plant also has the capacity to repair and modernize multiple launch rocket systems, including Uragan, Grad, and Tornado-G.
As of 2023–2024, the plant has established assembly, repair, and improvement of kits for RSZV (rocket-propelled grenade launcher).
The governor of the Moscow region has not yet commented on the explosions or reported on the consequences.
At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the alleged shooting down of 91 Ukrainian drones.On June 15, the General Staff reported that Ukraine had struck a drone factory in the city of Yelabuga, Tatarstan. This is more than 1000 km from Ukraine.On July 1, it was reported that an explosion occurred in Izhevsk. Later, the head of Udmurtia, Brechalov, confirmed that one of the city's enterprises had been attacked by drones.A source in the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) told LIGA.net that long-range drones of the special service struck the production facilities and warehouse premises of the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol".