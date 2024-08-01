Turkey launches second Ukrainian corvette Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky – photos

The first corvette, named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, was launched in October 2022

Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky corvette (Photo by Ministry of Defense)

On August 1, the second Ukrainian ADA-class corvette Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky, built in Turkey for the Ukrainian Navy, was launched in Istanbul, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

First Lady Olena Zelenska, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa participated in the launching ceremony.

The head of the defense department noted that the corvettes Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky and Hetman Ivan Mazepa, which were built in Turkey due to Russian aggression, are equipped with the most modern weapons and will be a significant addition to the Ukrainian fleet.

"Ukraine has already broken the dominance of the Russian fleet at sea, destroying dozens of vessels. We are actively expanding the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black and Azov Seas," Umerov stated.

On October 2, 2022, Turkey launched the first ADA-class corvette for the Ukrainian Navy, named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa.

REFERENCE ADA-class corvettes have a full displacement of over 2,400 tons. The maximum speed is 29 knots, and the cruising range is 3,500 miles. The crew consists of 106 people. The corvettes are equipped with eight Harpoon anti-ship missiles (for Ukraine, the corvettes are built with the possibility of re-arming, these could be other missiles), torpedo tubes for 324 mm Mk.32 or Mk.46, a torpedo defense system, a 76-mm Oto Melara Super Rapid artillery installation, and air defense armament in the form of RIM 116 Mk 49 RAM launcher. ADA corvettes are equipped with a modern combat control system, navigation, sonar, and electronic warfare system. These ships have a hangar for a helicopter or unmanned systems. There is also a deck area for aircraft takeoff and landing. ADA-class corvettes have a full displacement of over 2,400 tons. The maximum speed is 29 knots, and the cruising range is 3,500 miles. The crew consists of 106 people. The corvettes are equipped with eight Harpoon anti-ship missiles (for Ukraine, the corvettes are built with the possibility of re-arming, these could be other missiles), torpedo tubes for 324 mm Mk.32 or Mk.46, a torpedo defense system, a 76-mm Oto Melara Super Rapid artillery installation, and air defense armament in the form of RIM 116 Mk 49 RAM launcher. ADA corvettes are equipped with a modern combat control system, navigation, sonar, and electronic warfare system. These ships have a hangar for a helicopter or unmanned systems. There is also a deck area for aircraft takeoff and landing.

Photo: Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense

Read also: "Remember this day": Russia withdraws last patrol ship from Crimea – Ukrainian Navy