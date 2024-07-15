"Remember this day": Russia withdraws last patrol ship from Crimea – Ukrainian Navy

As of June 17, the Ukrainian Navy stated that a third of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's ships had been disabled

Dmytro Pletenchuk (Photo: Facebook)

On July 15, Russia withdrew the last patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet from the occupied Crimea, reported Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The last patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is leaving our Crimea right now. Remember this day," he wrote.

As of June 17, Pletenchuk stated that a third of the Black Sea Fleet's ships had been disabled. He also said the Defense Forces were destroying some of them even after repairs.

