Turkish leader Erdogan reaffirms support for Ukraine, readiness to mediate in meeting with Zelenskyy

Ankara has always believed that the war can be ended through dialogue, protecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Turkish president said

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: X)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirmed Turkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and expressed readiness to act as a mediator for achieving peace, according to a statement from the Turkish presidential administration's communications directorate.

"President Erdogan stated that Turkiye is ready to take all necessary steps, including mediation, to achieve a just and lasting peace, and that efforts to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and achieve a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which could open the door to peace, will continue," the statement reads.

The Turkish leader also told Zelenskyy that Ankara has always believed that the "Ukraine-Russia war can be ended through dialogue, preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and that Turkiye continues to make efforts to achieve this goal."

Erdogan, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 3, stated that a just peace in the Russo-Ukrainian war is possible and could satisfy both sides.

On September 11, the Turkish president stated that the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law.