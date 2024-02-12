Tusk chastises Republicans for delaying aid to Ukraine, Senator Graham: I don't care

Graham stated that he will not put Ukraine, Israel, or any other country above America

Lindsey Graham (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Republican lawmakers for stalling aid to Ukraine in the U.S. Congress, while Republican Senator Lindsey Graham declared he couldn't care less about the Polish government head's opinion.

During debates on extending aid to Kyiv on February 8, Tusk tweeted the following:

"Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us regain freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave. How are you not ashamed?"

In a session hall speech, Graham displayed a board with Tusk's tweet and mentioned he likes Poland and it "has been a great ally."

"I don't care what you think. If Ronald Reagan were alive today, we wouldn't have problems at the border," Graham said.

He stated that he wants to help Ukraine and make NATO stronger, but "his own country is on fire right now."

"We have seven million people crossing the border. How would you feel if seven million people entered Poland illegally? Would you still put Ukraine above Poland?" the senator said.

