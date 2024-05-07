Tusk calls on Europe to mobilize €100 billion for defense and create joint air defense system

The Prime Minister of Poland believes that the borders of Europe have become the borders between the continent of peace and the aggressors

Donald Tusk (Photo: EPA)

The European Union should allocate €100 billion to increase defense capabilities and create a joint air defense system, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk said at an economic conference in the southern Polish city of Katowice, Bloomberg reports.

He said the debates on increasing the EU's defense capabilities should soon end with a decision being made.

"A lot of money spent well and wisely on Europe’s security will keep the war away from Europe’s borders for a long time. Maybe permanently," said the Polish prime minister.

Tusk also warned that the region needs to spend several years raising military readiness to a level sufficient to deter potential adversaries.

"European borders have to be protected, because they have become the borders between the continent of peace and the aggressors who are preparing a war for us, also using hybrid methods," concluded the Polish Prime Minister.

