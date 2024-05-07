Ukraine plans to conclude security agreement with United States in May: details

"We need to speed up the process to finalize the bilateral security agreement this month," said the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak

Photo: OP

The security agreement between Ukraine and the United States may be completed in May, announced the website of the Office of the President.

On May 6, the Ukrainian team led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak held the fourth round of negotiations with the Americans regarding the bilateral security agreement.

The parties discussed the most fundamental provisions of the agreement, the formulation of a number of issues, and also determined the date of the next round of negotiations.

"I am grateful to the negotiating teams for the job they have already done – there has been tangible progress in agreeing on the text of the document. We need to speed up the process to finalize the bilateral security agreement this month," said Yermak.

Earlier, he said that the security agreement between Ukraine and the United States should work no worse than the country's memorandum with Israel. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later stated that the Ukrainian-American agreement should be the most powerful of all previously concluded ones.

Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine.

On January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and United Kingdom.

On February 16, another agreement was signed by the head of the Ukrainian state and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On February 17, President Zelenskyy signed an agreement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

On February 23, Ukraine signed a security agreement with Denmark.

Overall, Ukraine hopes to sign security partnership agreements with 30 countries.