Two helicopters collide and crash in Finland
Two civilian helicopters collided and crashed in Finland, public broadcaster Yle reports .
The incident occurred near the Eura community airfield in the southwest of the country.
Rescuers were notified of the accident after noon on May 17.
Both aircraft have been found: they are civilian helicopters, firefighting and rescue operations are underway, emergency services report.
At the same time, they refrained from commenting on possible victims.
A Yle journalist nearby said police were preventing media from reaching the scene of the accident. Several ambulances and other emergency services had arrived, and a helicopter was circling the scene.
- On May 7, an F/A-18 Hornet fighter crashed in Finland, the pilot managed to eject.
The pilot survived, and his landing site was found. The fighter itself fell into a military zone.