Two helicopters collide and crash in Finland

Firefighting and rescue operations are underway, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Police and fire department at the scene of the accident (Photo: Yle)

Two civilian helicopters collided and crashed in Finland, public broadcaster Yle reports .

The incident occurred near the Eura community airfield in the southwest of the country.

Rescuers were notified of the accident after noon on May 17.

Both aircraft have been found: they are civilian helicopters, firefighting and rescue operations are underway, emergency services report.

At the same time, they refrained from commenting on possible victims.

A Yle journalist nearby said police were preventing media from reaching the scene of the accident. Several ambulances and other emergency services had arrived, and a helicopter was circling the scene.

On May 7, an F/A-18 Hornet fighter crashed in Finland, the pilot managed to eject.

The pilot survived, and his landing site was found. The fighter itself fell into a military zone.